Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

