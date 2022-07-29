Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,325.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,428.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

