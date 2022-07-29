Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $194.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

