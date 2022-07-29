Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $45,800,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

