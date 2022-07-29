Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $16,701,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

