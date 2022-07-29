Handy (HANDY) Achieves Market Cap of $15.82 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00852643 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015383 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001685 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.