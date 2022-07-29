Handy (HANDY) Achieves Market Cap of $15.82 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00852643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

