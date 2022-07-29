Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 1.5 %

LON HSP opened at GBX 518 ($6.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.92. Hargreaves Services has a 52 week low of GBX 373 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 523.12.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Services

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.84), for a total value of £113,600 ($136,867.47). In other news, insider Christopher Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £50,760 ($61,156.63). Also, insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.84), for a total transaction of £113,600 ($136,867.47). Insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock worth $26,439,600 over the last three months.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.