HashCoin Hits One Day Volume of $11,456.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,208.43 and $11,456.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,091.81 or 0.99895837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

