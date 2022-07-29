Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.