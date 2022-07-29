Haverford Trust Co Sells 492 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

