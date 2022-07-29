Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.75% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.