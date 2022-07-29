HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($69.39) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($61.22) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HeidelbergCement Announces Dividend

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

