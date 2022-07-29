Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.18. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

