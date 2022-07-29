Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

