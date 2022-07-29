HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $32.60.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.