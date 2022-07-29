Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

