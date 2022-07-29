HOPR (HOPR) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. HOPR has a market cap of $22.28 million and $1.06 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

