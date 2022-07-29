Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,350. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

