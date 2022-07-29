H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HRB opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

