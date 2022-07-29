Idle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,087.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $2.68 million and $14,087.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,053,536 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

