IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

IGIFF opened at $28.40 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

