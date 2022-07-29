Illuvium Price Reaches $116.31 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Illuvium has a market cap of $75.70 million and $22.80 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $116.31 or 0.00493933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

