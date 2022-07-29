Illuvium Price Reaches $116.31 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Illuvium has a market cap of $75.70 million and $22.80 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $116.31 or 0.00493933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
