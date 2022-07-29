IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 11.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 162,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 141,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

