Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

