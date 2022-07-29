Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Buys $476,588.88 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 92,866 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

