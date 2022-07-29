Insider Buying: SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV – Get Rating) insider Simone Watt bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).
SciDev Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.
SciDev Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for SciDev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciDev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.