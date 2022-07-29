Insider Selling: CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Director Sells $88,530.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHS Stock Up 1.2 %

CHSCN stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93. CHS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

