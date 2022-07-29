Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $116,080.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $613.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.50. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

