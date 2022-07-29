Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 794,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,890 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Down 1.6 %

INSM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,244. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.