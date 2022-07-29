Intact Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.36.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$183.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$190.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

