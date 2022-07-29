Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 712.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,477 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Intel Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $35.67. 2,152,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

