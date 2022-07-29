Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

