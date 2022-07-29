Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,132,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,667,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,431,147.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,135,400.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,135,600.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $1,118,200.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,084,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 198.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 133,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

