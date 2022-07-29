Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $39.85 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 101,418 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.30.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.72 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

