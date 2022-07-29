Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMM opened at $25.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.