Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMM opened at $25.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

