Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

