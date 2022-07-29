Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.