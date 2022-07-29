Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.65. The company had a trading volume of 611,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

