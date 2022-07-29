Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

