iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.