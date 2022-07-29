iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 523.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 237,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 459,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ISTB stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

