iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

