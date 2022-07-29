iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,471,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 182,318 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 833,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.