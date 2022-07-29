iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

