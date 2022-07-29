James Hambro & Partners Acquires 17,574 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 2.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned about 0.16% of Pool worth $27,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.78.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.00. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.