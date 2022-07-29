James Hambro & Partners Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

