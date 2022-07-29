James Hambro & Partners Sells 675 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

