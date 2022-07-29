JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $62.13

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.13, but opened at $59.41. JD.com shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 110,428 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 48.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 89.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

