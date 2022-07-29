Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.
About Merck KGaA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck KGaA (MKGAY)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.