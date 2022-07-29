Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

