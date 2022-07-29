Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

