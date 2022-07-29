Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Price Performance

EPA BNP opened at €44.70 ($45.61) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.78 and its 200 day moving average is €52.75.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.